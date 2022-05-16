Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Phoebe Ricci, 22, of Hollingbury Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Grove Road, Eastbourne, on March 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

Shannon Feeney, 18, of Seaside Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing four bundles of hair bands and hand sanitiser from Poundland at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on March 10. She also pleaded guilty to stealing two hairbrushes from Boots, at The Beacon, in Eastbourne, on the same date. She pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court community protection order not to enter Poundland and Boots at Eastbourne. She pleaded guilty to causing damage to shutters belonging to Next, at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, on December 12, last year, and to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, at The Crumbles, on the same date. She was sentenced to six months in prison.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Duncan, 42, of Otham Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Faversham Road, Eastbourne, on January 19, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £600 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

The scales of justice EMN-150420-201448001

Glen Goodey, 30, of Borders Lane, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 7. He was fined £1,166 and banned from driving for two years.

Darren Browne, 32, of Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, on March 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 micrograms. The legal limit is 32 micrograms. He was fined £1,333 and banned from driving for 23 months.

April 25:

Jerry Day, 42, of Wilmington Gardens Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of shoplifting, stealing items worth several thousand pounds from shops at Eastbourne, including Boots, Marks and Spencer, Fat Face Sainsburys and Lakeland. The offences took place between October 28, last year, and April 4 this year. He was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘the number of offences of prolific shoplifting’.