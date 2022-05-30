Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

May 4: Peter McCreanor, 18, of Vicarage Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at The Beacon, Eastbourne, on January 27. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. Jack Hayes, 22, of Hailsham Road, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on the A22 Hailsham Bypass, on February 7 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 122 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He was fined £438 and banned from driving for 14 months. Jack Wood, 19, of Manor Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Babylon Way, Eastbourne, on January 6 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for one year. Lee Williams, 42, of High Street, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf, on Bolton Road, Eastbourne, on March 17, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 104 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years. William Jones, 79, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia vehicle on Willingdon Park Drive, Eastbourne, on November 13, last year, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident where damage was caused to a Mercedes vehicle, and guilty to failing to report an accident at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £34 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points. May 11: Peter Lonergan, 37, of Hurst Lane, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £210 from Marks and Spencer at Eastbourne on September 22, last year. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £210. Joshua Mutiboko, 18, of Pebsham Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Sluice Lane, Pevensey, on January 26, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at Pevensey on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year. Yazlyn Wilson, 22, of Rattle Road, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Upperton Road, Eastbourne, on February 4 with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year. Anthony Tutt, 23, of Kings Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 11. He pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, on August 29, last year with cocaine in his bloodstream, and guilty to driving without due care and attention at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 25 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail. David Humphrey, 42, of Ash Walk, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Wannock Road, Polegate, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Polegate on the same date. He was fined £115 and banned from driving for three years. Traian Radu, 41, of The Mount, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Upper Belgrave Road, Seaford, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months. Jonathan Grimshaw, 35, of Barlow Place, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Brunel Drive, Hailsham, on April 24, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT at Hailsham on the same date. He as fined £120 and banned from driving for 26 months.