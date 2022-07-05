Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Keith Williams, 58, of Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle at Admiral Business Park, Eastbourne, on April 11, last year, with cannabis, and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine, in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to possessing a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving at Admiral Business Park, Eastbourne, on April 11, last year, while disqualified from driving. The court made a community order. He was banned from driving for three years and fined £120.