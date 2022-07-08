Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

June 7:

Keith Williams, 58, of Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle at Admiral Business Park, Eastbourne, on April 11, last year, with cannabis, and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine, in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to possessing a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving at Admiral Business Park, Eastbourne, on April 11, last year, while disqualified from driving. The court made a community order. He was banned from driving for three years and fined £120.

June 15:

Scales of Justice

Gary Roberts, 29, of High Street, Lewes, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 7, last year. He was fined £120.

Sasha West, 27, of Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Ersham Road, Hampden Park, on December 26, last year, without due care and attention. She also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Hampden Park on the same date. She was fined £92 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Lee Mallows, 26, of London Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Hampden Park on December 26, last year. He was fined £80 and his her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Alexandra Mouncer, 27, of Anguilla Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 60 microgrammes.The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Terminus Road on the same date. He was fined £460 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Trampas McIvor, 41, of Malthouse Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Seaside Road, Eastbourne on February 11, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for three years.

Senol Kulaksis, 46, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending her messages and emails and photographs of a sexual nature, sending her unwanted gifts and turning up uninvited at her home address. The offence took place at Eastbourne between January 1 and April 7. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Samuel Cox, 32, of Fitzmaurice Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 26. He was fined £80.

Danny Beal, 26, of Elmwood Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Prideaux Road, Eastbourne, on March 15, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Craig Wood, 45, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Juke vehicle on Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 1, while over the drink-drive limit.He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £553 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Brandon Cooper, 23, of Langney Green, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle, on May when his alcohol level was above the legal limit. He was fined £233 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Darren Hogarth, 52, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to entering Victorian Tearooms, at Eastbourne, as a trespasser, on August 26, last year and stealing a mobile phone and cash to the value of £1,800.He was sentenced to 12 week in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £500 in compensation. Magistrates made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.