October 6:

Timothy Coyte, 34, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of spirits worth £60.50, from Waitrose, at Eastbourne, on January 17. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60.50 in compensation.

October 12:

Scales of Justice

Omar Choudhary, 39, of Bainbridge Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic on West View, Seaford, on September 23, while over he drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 38 months.

Mathew Smith, 50m of Wordsworth Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on High Street, Polegate, on April 15, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Polegate on the same date. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Craig Arnold, 57, of Honeys Green Caravan Park, Easons Green, pleaded guilty to driving a VW camper van on Gordon Road, Buxted, on July 1, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 133 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and guilty to driving with no insurance, at Buxted, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 30. He was released on conditional bail.

Jason Marshall, 47, of Moat Croft Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Bolton Road, Estbourne, on September 22. He was fined £40.

October 18:

Andy Petit, 43, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £21.25, from Tesco Express at Hailsham, on April 3. He was ordered to pay £21.25 in compensation and given a one year conditional discharge.

Oliver Cassin, 28, of Roselands Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on May 6. He was fined £96.

Claire Renalds, 37, of Hedge Parsley Crescent, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to stealing a suit jacket and trousers, worth £159, from Next at Eastbourne, on May 27. She also pleaded guilty to stealing a purse, containing a bank card, at Eastbourne on September 13 and guilty to fraud by false representation by using a stolen bank card intending to make a gain of £290, at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 13. The court issued a warrant for her arrest, without bail, due to her failing to appear in court.

