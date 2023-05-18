These are the magistrates’ court results for the Eastbourne area, sitting at Hastings, for April 26 – May 2.

April 26:

Caroline Ryan, 50, of Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Exeter, Devon, on March 20, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £250 in compensation.

Scales of Justice

Paul Scott, 31, of The Old Woodyard, Upper Horsebridge, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by communicating with another, when prohibited by The Family Court from doing so. The offence took place at Hailsham on January 28. he was fined £200.

Samantha Nyland, 36, of Cavalry Crescent, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 20 wraps of crack cocaine and 12 wraps of heroin, with intent to supply, at Eastbourne on January 31, 2022. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 24 and released on unconditional bail.

Benjamin Smart, 22, of Sandbanks Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Ersham Road, Hailsham, on February 11, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 125 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £330 and banned from driving for 14 months.

David Vance, 29, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on East Dean Road, Eastbourne, on April 2, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 122 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order. He was fined £323 and banned from driving for 29 months.

Michael Haher, 55, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to common assault of a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 2. He was fined £184.

Robert Hitchcok, 37, of Lansdowne Crescent, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to seeking to engage in a regulated activity, from which he was barred, namely working as a senior care worker at Mortain Place, Care Home, Pevensey Bay, Eastbourne, on October 3, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

James Wingrove, 51, of Myrtle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A27 Lewes Road, at Polegate, on November 22, last year, while disqualified from driving. he also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Clonazepam, in his blood stream at Polegate on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

May 2:

David Skipton, 41, of Sutton Park Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to harassment by being in breach of a court restraining order at Seaford on April 17. He was given a one year conditional discharge.