Scales of Justice

October 23:

Timothy Coyte, 35, of Ratton Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a claw hammer – in a public place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on March 30. Sentencing was adjourned until Februay 26 2024 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Duane Goddison, 53, of Lakelands Close, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order by installing software that deletes information on an internet enabled device and , possessing a device capable of accessing the internet, when he was prohibited from doing so by a sexual harm prevention order. The offences took place at Eastbourne on May 3 and June 29. The court made a community order, with a requirement that he be electronically tagged until February 24 next year.

Benjamin Lilley, 47, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to theft by employee in that he stole £682.40 from the Marie Curie cancer charity at Eastbourne on May 18. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £682.40 in compensation. The court made a community order.

Ethan Bonds, 29, of Trafalgar Close, Peacehaven, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Milford Avenue, Peacehaven, on May 22. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

October 25:

Stuart McClelland, 28, of Highlands Lane, Chiddingly, indicated a plea of guilty to racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Chiddingly on March 19. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault by beating at Chiddingly on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Anna Dale, 56, of Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Prius on Seaside Road roundabout, Eastbourne, on June 4, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 266 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £180 and banned from driving for 26 months.

Hashim Halikutti, 29, of Winkney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A259 at Pevensey, on September 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £357 and banned from driving for one year.

Kevin Giscombe, 53, of Fletching Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle at the Admiral Retail park car park, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 5, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 134 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at Eastbourne on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for 32 months.

Shayan Yaghoobi, 28, of Kings Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle at Eastbourne on September 10, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 84 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Connor Swan, 26, of St Annes Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on the A22 at Highfield Link, Eastbourne, on July 12, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle at Eastbourne on the same date with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

October 31:

