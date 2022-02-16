Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

January 12:

Lindsay Christie, 63, of St Leonards Road, Weymouth, Dorset, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog that worried sheep on agricultural land at Church Street, Ticehurst, on July 29, last year. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay compensation of £1971.05.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Bedford, 19, of Craig Close, Crowhurst, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, on June 13, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 16 months of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 16 months.

Scales of Justice SUS-220216-071002001

William Lawson, 29, of Lambs Bank, Tonbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on The Bourne, at Hastings, on July 1, last year, with the controlled drug ketamine in his blood stream. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a day to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

Adam Oram, 50, of Elmstead Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Mount View Street, Bexhill, on August 6, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Amy Cornwall, 31, of Merrimede Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, when suspected of having driven a Mercedes vehicle on Priory Avenue, Hastings on December 11. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.

January 13: