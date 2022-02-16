Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

January 12:
Lindsay Christie, 63, of St Leonards Road, Weymouth, Dorset, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog that worried sheep on agricultural land at Church Street, Ticehurst, on July 29, last year. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay compensation of £1971.05.
William Bedford, 19, of Craig Close, Crowhurst, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, on June 13, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 16 months of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 16 months.
William Lawson, 29, of Lambs Bank, Tonbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on The Bourne, at Hastings, on July 1, last year, with the controlled drug ketamine in his blood stream. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a day to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.
Adam Oram, 50, of Elmstead Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Mount View Street, Bexhill, on August 6, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.
Amy Cornwall, 31, of Merrimede Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, when suspected of having driven a Mercedes vehicle on Priory Avenue, Hastings on December 11. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.
January 13:
Bathmanatharan Muraleetaran, 49, of Ninfield Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of a intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way when she did not consent. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 15, last year. Sentencing was adjourned March 9 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.