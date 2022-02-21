Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

January 27:

James Rosewell, 49, of Arnbury Mews, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on May 12, last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop a Volkswagen vehicle, when required to do so by police, on Ironlatch Avenue, St Leonards, on May 11, last year. He was fined £393 and banned from driving for 16 months.

February 2:

Terrance Kelly, 53, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a person by making threats. The offence took place at Hastings between July 22 and September 22, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 9, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Dean Wells, 39, of Kingston Road, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a barn, at Burwash, as a trespasser, on December 7, last year, and stealing a quad bike. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Jasmine Madgwick, 22, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, was found guilty of being in possession of a knife in a public place at Hastings on May 10, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Joshua Stace-Callow, 22, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a Pandora bracelet and charms, worth between £700 and £1,000. The theft took place at a dwelling in Hastings between December 4 and December 25, 2020. The court issues a warrant for his arrest due to his failure to answer to court bail.

Adam Barton, 24, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Dorset Road, Bexhill, on July 22, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £346 and banned from driving for one year.

Jamie Beeching, 21, of Nutley Close, Rye, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Rye on April 1 last year. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Jordan Sheldon, 23, of Brickenden Road, Cranbrook, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia vehicle, on Cambridge Road, Hastings, on December 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 23 months.

February 3:

Anthony Attwater, 33, of Paton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on January 15. He was fined £369 and banned from driving for 18 months.