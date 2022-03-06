Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

February 15:

Daniel Barker, 37, of New Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 11, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 6 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Charlie Rush, 27, of Javelin Road, West Malling, Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on June 20, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 13 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Lewis Adams, 23, of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by being seen in Brendon Rise, Hastings on December 4. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

February 16:

Emmi Salmons, 31, of Woodland Vale Road, Hastings,pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. She also pleaded guilty to two further charges of assault, causing £257.40 damage to a motor vehicle and to being in possession of cocaine. The offences took place at Hastings on May 1 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £257.40 in compensation.

Jean Karera, 59, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 18. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Kirsten Igoe, 29, of Queens Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing £1,077.18, from Timpsons in St Leonards, on January 13, last year. She was given a two year conditional discharge.

Stephen Westlake, 74, of Cooden Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by delivering to her home anonymous parcels which contained DVD’s about serial killer, or of a sexual nature and on one occasion leaving a note which read ‘Every serial killer lives next door to somebody’. Sentencing was adjourned until April 25, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Kieran Shorey, 33, of Denham Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and soft drinks worth £44.68 from Tesco, at Hastings on September 30, last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend for initial assessment following test for presence of Class A drug at Hastings on October 5, last year. He was fined £150.

Aleks Angelov, 33, of Milton Street, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Denmark Place, Hastings, on November 25, without due care and attention. He was fined £335 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.