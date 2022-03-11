Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

February 22:

Lee Ellis, 38, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, was found guilty of 11 charges relating to drinking alcohol, and failing to surrender alcohol, when in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order. The offences took place at Wellington Place, Harold Place and the Sunken Gardens at Carlisle Parade, in Hastings town centre, between September and November last year. He was ordered to pay costs and fines amounting to £999. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Melvyn Jones, 57, of Broomgrove Road, Hastings, was found guilty of three charges of relating to drinking alcohol, and failing to surrender alcohol, when in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order. The offences took place outside Greggs, in Queens Road, and other areas of Hastings,between July 20 and October 28, last year. He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 in costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

The scales of justice

Nigel Torrance, 58, of Priory Avenue, Hastings, was found guilty of being in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order by drinking alcohol in a public place at Hastings on July 13 last year. He was also found guilty of being aggressive and abusive towards an officer of Hastings Borough Council and threatening the officer with physical attack, at Hastings on the same date. He was found guilty of being in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order by drinking alcohol in a public place, outside The Source, on Hastings seafront on July 15 last year and guilty of being abusive toward and swearing at an officer of Hastings Borough Council, at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 in costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Kelly Hughes, 45, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of five charges of being breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order by drinking alcohol in public places, outside McDonalds, in Hastings town centre, and at Pelham Street, Harold Place and Wellington Place, in Hastings between June 25 and August 25, last year. She was ordered to pay £525 in fines and costs. The verdicts were proved in her absence.

Robert Whelan, 39, of Watermill Drive, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving an Audi vehicle on Wellington Square, Hastings, on October 6, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £415 and banned from driving for three years. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

February 23:

Barrett Hollands, 44, of Dogs Hill Road, Winchelsea Beach, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 2 last year. The court made a community order with the requirement of a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

David Hardwick, 18, of Milward Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on De La Warr Road, Bexhill, on October 5, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was given a one year conditional discharge and banned from driving for one year.

Roberto Maida, 47, of The Green, Sedlescombe, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 8, last year. He was fined £500.

Dean Barrett, 30, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a Range Rover vehicle, knowing the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Battle Road, St Leonards, on October 2, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.