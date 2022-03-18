Magistrates court results for the Hastings and Rother area

February 23:

Dean Barkway, 45, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, crisps and other produce worth £208 from Asda at St Leonards on August 16, last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a three month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Steven Skinner, 59, of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Worthing on august 30, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

February 26:

A 17-year-old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckle duster - in a private place in Bexhill on February 1. The case was adjourned to Brighton Magistrates Court. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

February 28:

Ashleigh Ellison, 23, of Hartington Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Bohemia Road, Hastings, on November 12, last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 135 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Jade Akehurst, 30, of Fairfield Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at St Leonards on December 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £180 in compensation.

Simon Prior, 53, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine and cannabis resin at Warrior Square, St Leonards, on August 28, last year. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to no appearance in answer to court bail.

Brindt Rigg, 47, of Powdermill Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £124.50, from Asda, in St Leonards on August 10, last year. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to no appearance in answer to court bail.

March 2:

Stuart Goodsell, 36, of Edmund Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Coombe Valley Way, Hastings, on September 19, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Adam Barton, 24, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on September 24, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £346 and banned from driving for one year.