Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

March 2:

Swailey Dighton, 25, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a Volkswagen vehicle without the consent of its owner and being involved in an accident where damage was caused to street furniture. The offence took place at Hastings on October 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop a vehicle when ordered by police and to driving with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive Johnson, 45, of Robertson Street, Hastings. pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover vehicle on Marina St Leonards, on November 4, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Scales of Justice SUS-220324-094642001

Oliver Partridge, 21, of Holliers Hill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 13 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 25, fro reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Jamie Jamison, 34, of Manor Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing damage to windows. The offences took place at Hastings on November 24, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £245.50 in compensation.

Lewis Jeffs, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place in Hastings on December 8, last year. The court made a community order.

Morgan McGowan, 20, of Mercatoria, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a folding knife in a public place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on December 10, last year. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work.

Vivian Reid, 56, of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 13, last year. The court made a community order requiring him to abstain from alcohol for 30 days.

Alan Dibley, 65, of Frant Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on The Gorseway, Bexhill, on October 28, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 137 milligrammes. The legal limit is 35 milligrammes. He was fined £333 and banned from driving for one year.

March 3:

Luke Boreham, 28, of Higham Lane, Northiam, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A28 at Westfield Lane, Westfield, on January 20, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 42 months.