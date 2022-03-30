Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

March 3:

Jamel Upton, 40, of Egremont Place, Hastings, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating and a further charge of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hastings on June 17 last year. He was also found guilty of causing damage to a watch, glasses, side table and plant pot at Hastings on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until April 25, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Paul Bond, 40, of The Ridge, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on September 9, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Scales of Justice SUS-220329-203544001

Mark Page, 56, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £2,300 damage to a Vauxhall Corsa vehicle. The offence took place at Hughenden Road, Hastings, on December 18 last year. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a window at Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation.

March 9:

Jevon Smith, 31, of Glenleigh Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Pear Tree Lane, Bexhill, on September 30 last year with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. Sentencing was adjourned until April 25 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Juanita Rogers, 56, of Lamberhurst, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog that worried sheep on agricultural land at Great Shoe Smith Farm, Wadhurst, on May 29, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 28, for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Karen Yarhem, 50, of Woodcote Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £247.89 from Tesco at Ravenside, Bexhill, on January 28. She was given a two year conditional discharge.

Nicolae Muntean, 22, of Fairmans Lane, Brenchley, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing, worth £204, from Primark at Hastings on January 28. He was fined £800.

Scott Johnstone, 46, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Marina, St Leonards, on January 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £288 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Ian Sorrell, 78, of Boreham Street, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by attending her address, sending her messages and visiting her parent’s address. The offence took place at Ninfield between September 1 2020 and August 12 2021. Sentencing was adjourned until June 27. He was released on conditional bail.

Julian Elliott, 50, of Burdock Place, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Lower Lake, Battle, on December 25. He also pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Lower Park Road, Hastings, on November 4 last year with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He pleaded guilty to four charges of dishonestly making off without paying for fuel at Hastings between September 1 and October 9, last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for one year. He was ordered to pay £180.31 in compensation.

Kaylee Gulliver, 32, of Chain Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at Lower Lake, Battle, on December 25. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

March 14:

Christopher Fletcher, 32, of Harewood Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on July 29, last year. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.