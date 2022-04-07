Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

March 9:

Adam Pont, 32, of Port Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Vauxhall Corsa vehicle. The offence took place at Staplecross on August 23, last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

Sammy-Jo Cronshaw, 33, of Sedlescombe Road North, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Southsea, Hampshire, on August 11, last year. The court fined her £120 and made a community order.

Terry May, 43, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Oast House Field, Icklesham, on January 4. He was fined £80.

Dominique McKenzie, 46, of St Helens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on January 30. She was fined £276 and banned from driving for one year.

March 16:

Benjamin Broom, 38, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to supplying a quantity of crack cocaine. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 7, last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

Daniel Currey, 46, of Well Wish Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Penland Road, Bexhill, on August 2, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, failing to comply with a traffic light signal and driving without due care and attention at Penland Road, Bexhill, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned. He was released on unconditional bail.

A 17-year-old St Leonards girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 9, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until May 25, for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

William Marshman-Crispin, 22, of Bath Road, Willesborough, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Fishmarket Road, Rye, on September 9, last year, while twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Perry Holman, 23, of Bristol Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Alfa Romeo vehicle on Main Road, Westfield, on September 12, last year, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £380 and banned from driving for one year.

William Banks-Nash, 42, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £60, from Co-op in St Leonards on October 3. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £60 in compensation.

Silvia Calvo, 44, of Amherst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on Mitten Road, Bexhill, on October 22, last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £356 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

Jonathan Mayhew, 61, of Linton Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by entering a property at Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on October 29, last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.