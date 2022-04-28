Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

March 23:

Daniel Currey, 46, of Well Wish Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Penland Road, Bexhill, on August 2, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, failing to comply with a traffic light signal and driving without due care and attention at Penland Road, Bexhill, on the same date. The court made a community order, with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for two years and fined £80.

David Stapley, 44, of Pottery Lane, Brede, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle at Brede, on September 2, last year, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 86 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Alfie Malone, 38, of The Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a person by following him and making distressing and inappropriate comments towards him. The offence took place at Hastings on September 6 last year. He also pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by making inappropriate comments towards her at Hastings between August 21 and September 23 last year. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Lucy Ridger, 31, of North Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Wrestwood Road, on November 3, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

March 30:

Jane Carter, 55, of Terrace Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Chowns Hill, Hastings, on February 10, while twice over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Liam O’Riordan, 41, of Muirfield Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on London Road, St Leonards, on February 12, while more than twice over the legal limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £560 and banned from driving for 23 months.

Matthew McWilliams, 22, of Dock Road, Chatham, Medway, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Ghyllside Drive, Hastings, on February 12. He was fined £661 and banned from driving for 28 months.

Neil Streek, 23, of Freshwater Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Cambridge Road, Hastings, on February 13. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Jordan Lillycrop, 33, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Cambridge Road, Hastings, on February 13. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a special police constable at Cambridge Road, on the same date. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Sebastian Ambrozie, 27, of Pett Road, Pett, pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place while in charge of a child under seven years of age at Old London Road, Hastings, on February 15. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Old London Road, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until June 8 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

