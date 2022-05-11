Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

April 19:

Steven Savage, 68, of Marina, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on October 13, 2020. He was fine £180 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Loft, 42, of Winchelsea Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at The Conquest Hospital, on October 21, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

April 20:

Phillip Cattaway, 55, of Lower Park Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Bethune Way, Hastings, on August 16, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Demi Lourenco, 28, of Hare Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in breach of the Data Protection Act 2018 by knowingly and recklessly disclosing personal data. The offence took place at Hastings on October 15 2020. He was fined £276.

Christopher Finlay, 40, of Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Grand parade, Eastbourne, on January 22, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Milo Foster, 22, of Peter James Lane, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Ferry Road, Rye, on January 22, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Rye on the same date. He was fined £430 and banned from driving for one year.

Angela Sellek, 50, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on February 20. She also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on the same date. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Ben Alexander, 45, of St Thomas Street, Winchelsea, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by communicating with another person and intimidating and harassing them between April 30 and September 12, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.