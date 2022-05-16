Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

April 25:

Joseph Case, 31, of West Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Edinburgh Road, St Leonards, on January 10, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving at St Leonards with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for ten months.

Stephen Westlake, 74, of Cooden Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman by hand-delivering to her home address a number of unsolicited, anonymous parcels containing DVDs about serial killers, or of a sexual nature and, on one occasion, leaving a note which read ‘Every serial killer lives next door to somebody’. The offence took place at Bexhill between August 30 2020 and September 22 2021. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Jamel Upton, 40, of Egremont Place, Hastings, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating and a further charge of assault. He was also found guilty of causing damage to a table, vase, plant pot, watch and glasses. The offences took place at Hastings on June 17, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until May 18. He was released on conditional bail.

John Denyer, 33, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of arson in damaging by fire two cushions and a sofa. The offence took place at Hastings on October 4, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days.

Oliver Partridge, 25, of Holliers Hill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 13 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

April 26:

Aaron Bailey, 42, of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover vehicle dangerously on Old Harrow Road, St Leonards, on August 10, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Vauxhall Astra vehicle, at Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, on July 23, 2020. Sentencing was adjourned until June 22. He was released on unconditional bail.

April 28: