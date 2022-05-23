Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

May 4:

Terence Kelly, 54, of Vicarage Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a couple by making threats and using threatening phrases. The offence took place at Hastings between July 22 and September 22 2020. He also pleaded guilty to assault by spitting at a person at Hastings on April 6, last year and guilty to causing damage to a Volkswagen car at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Alfie Driver, 28, of Edulf Road, Boreham Wood, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on march 10, last year. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to walls, belonging to the victim at Hastings on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 13, to allow for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Lee Williams, 42, of High Street, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Bolton Road, Eastbourne, on March 17, while nearly three times over the drink-dive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 104 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Brindt Riggs, 47, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A27 at Lewes on November 22, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. Sentencing was adjourned until July 25. He was released on unconditional bail.

Fiona Smith, 33, of London Road, Hurst Green, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hurst Green on February 21. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

James Winstone, 35, of Noweth Place, Falmouth, Cornwall, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a couple. The offence took place at Grand Parade, St Leonards, on March 20. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at St Leonards on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Ruddy, 45, of Northiam Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, on March 20, while more than three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 119 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 52 months.