Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Sebastian Hope, 26, of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being charge of a BMW vehicle at Church Road, Hastings, on November 23, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £300 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points. Brindt Riggs, 47, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Penine Rise, Hastings, on November 29, last year, with cocaine in his blood stream. Sentencing was adjourned until July 25 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail. May 10: Lee Spence, 32, of Alder Gardens, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill Railway Station, Sea Road, Bexhill, on December 17 last year. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault and to using threatening behaviour at Bexhill Railway Station on the same date. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at De La Warr Road, Bexhill, on February 24. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because the offence occurred in a public place and because of his previous record. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. May 11: Aaron Pratt, 39, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of being in possession of a lock knife in a public place, at Eastbourne railway station, Terminus Road, on April 1, last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Eastbourne railway station on the same date. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to his failing to answer to court bail. Laura-Anne Groom, 28, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to making threats to kill. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 9, last year. The court issued a warrant for her arrest without bail, due to her failing to answer to court bail. Amy Ruocco, 37, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing gift sets worth £277 from Boots at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on November 4, last year. She also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing multiple fragrance gift sets, from the same store on November 3. She admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for two offences of shop lifting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £300 in compensation. Matthew Chapman, 22, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Brighton on November 11, last year. He was fined £80. Joshua Mutiboko, 18, of Pebsham Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Sluice Lane, Pevensey, on January 26, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at Pevensey on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year. Paul Dyer, 35, of Rye Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Terminus Road, Bexhill, on January 30, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year. Samuel Cobby, 33, of Michelson Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing meat products and cider from One Stop store, in St Leonards, between January 18 and 28. The case was adjourned until May 30. He was released on unconditional bail