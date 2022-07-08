Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

June 7:

Michelle Meager, 48, of Upper Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice, issued by the court under the Anti-social Behaviour Act 2014, by entering Hastings town centre on July 24, last year.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court bail at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 8, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until June 23.

Scales of Justice

She was released on unconditional bail.

June 15:

James Skinner, 25, of Farmlands Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to making six Category C indecent images of a child.

The offence took place at St Leonards on December 8, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to making two Category B indecent images of a child and guilty to being in possession of a prohibited image of a child at St Leonards on the same date.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentence on July 13 and released on conditional bail.

Craig Wood, 45, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Juke vehicle on Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 1, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £553 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Nicholas Jones, 32, of St Saviours Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Cambridge Road, Hastings, on April 27.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

David Egerton, 46, of Brittany Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Transporter vehicle on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on April 28, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 59 microgrammes.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £768 and banned from driving for 26 months.

Jonathon Balding, 25, of Willmott Road, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a wall-hung bathroom mirror, belonging to Yates, at Havelock, Road, Hastings, on April 28. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Toby Knight, 31, of Osborne Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, on April 30. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Nathan Thompson, 35, of Marline, Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a critical care paramedic. The offence took place at Hastings on July 11, last year.

He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Hastings on the same date.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 13 and released on unconditional bail.

Kai Thomas, 23, of Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to sending text messages to a woman which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

The offence took place at Hastings between November 26 and December 31, last year. He was fined £346. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Nathaniel Creasey, 22, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to going equipped for theft by having tools, for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft. The offence took place at Hastings on August 26, 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 13 and released on unconditional bail.