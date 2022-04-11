Magistrates Court results from the Crawley area

March 14:

Salima Rule, 47, of John Brackpool Close, Northgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Horsham Road, Crawley, on January 20, while over the drink drive limit. She gave breath alcohol reading of 65 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £461 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Oliver Downes, 21, of West Hill, Oxted, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on the A264 at Copthorne, on January 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £369 and banned from driving for one year.

The scales of justice EMN-150420-201448001

Darelle Jaffa, 33, of Horsham Road, West Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, outside Angeliques Bar, in Crawley, on February 12. He was fined £40.

Sophie Izobo, 20, of Alpha Road, West Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a police car at Crawley on March 13. She was fined £40.

Benjamin O’Neil, 30, of Medway Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing £2,500 damage to television sets, a microwave, mirror and other items. The offence took place at Crawley on December 12. He was fined £200. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Kingsley Hamilton, 32, of Ifield Road, Crawley, was convicted of being in possession of a knife in a public place at Worthing on march 13. He was also convicted of entering Love At First Bite, at Strand parade, Goring on Sea, Worthing, as a trespasser, on February 20, with intent to steal. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

March 15:

Nathan Sayer, 40, of Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously on Russells Crescent, Horley, on July 15, last year. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Horley on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until April 13 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Richard Church, 63, of Theobalds Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on the A23, at Hickstead, on October 24, last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £66 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Dejon Carter, 25, of Northgate Avenue, Crawley, pleaded guilty to failing to failing to comply with a court Community Protection Notice by being in the company of a named individual at Crawley on January 27. He was fined £80.

Sandra Hanrahan, 45, pleaded guilty to entering an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, on January 30, while drunk. She was fined £369.

Ryan Evans, 28, of Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crawley on January 30. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Adham Fairouzi, 36, of Sylvan Road, Furnace Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A23 London Road, at Gatwick, on September 26, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £576 and banned from driving for one year.

James Ford, 34, of Beech Grove, Storrington, Pulborough, pleaded guilty to being the driver of a Citroen vehicle that failed to stop following an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle at Storrington on August 22, last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and to driving with no licence or insurance at Storrington on the same date. He was fined a total of £320.

Christopher Boxall, 34, of Wellington Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to the common assault of a police officer. The offence took place outside the Bedford at Station Road, Horsham on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Horsham on the same date. The court made a community order. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Mia Williams, 18, of Onslow Walk, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, on January 31, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.

March 16:

David Stewart, 54, of Haywards Heath Road, Haywards Heath, was found guilty of wearing a police uniform with intent to deceive. The offence took place at Crawley on October 2, last year. He was fined £392.

Jessica Collins, 42, of Haywards Heath Road, Haywards Heath, was found guilty of wearing a police uniform with intent to deceive. The offence took place at Crawley on October 2, last year. She was fined £126.

Ekaterina Baker, 30, of Langridge Way, Copthorne, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Hawth Avenue, Crawley, on November 15, last year, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.