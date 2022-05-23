Magistrates Court results from the Eastbourne area

April 25:

Andrew Barber-Wells, 42, of St Phillips Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police regarding the identity of the driver of an Audi vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Sussex on August 19, last year. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Thomas Hutson, 33, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police regarding the identity of the driver of a Land Rover vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Sussex on August 19, last year. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for two years.

Gary Potter, 62, of Priory Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police regarding the identity of the driver of a BMW vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Sussex on August 21, last year. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

April 26:

Francisco Paula, 34, of Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Compton Street, Eastbourne, on May 30, last year, with no insurance. He was fined £440 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

May 3:

Aaron Burrell, 39, of Richmond Road, Normanton, Derby, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 5, last year. The verdict was proved in his absence. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail due to his failing to surrender to court bail.

May 4:

Lee Williams, 42, of High Street, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Bolton Road, Eastbourne, on March 17, while nearly three times over the drink dive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 104 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.