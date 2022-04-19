Magistrates Court results from the Hastings and Rother area

March 14:

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a kitchen knife in a public place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on January 7. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place at Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on January 26. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a one year contract.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

March 16:

Matthew White, 47, of Monastery Street, Canterbury, Kent, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Warrior Square Railway Station, St Leonards, on September 18, last year. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a train at Warrior Square station on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

March 23:

Brandon Durling, 20, of West Parade, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Wallsend Road, Pevensey, on October 9, last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 13 months.

Jane Toder, 21, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Pelham Place, Hastings on December 31, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Hastings, on the same date, with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for nine months.

James Gosden, 26, of Turkey Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on London Road, Bexhill, on December 23, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Steven Franks, 30, of Mill Lane, Hooe, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by contacting a person. The offence took place at Hooe on January 21. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of three bags of herbal cannabis at Hooe on February 10. He was fined £100. The court issued a restraining order.

Alexandru Grib, 45, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on London Road, Bexhill, on January 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £280 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Chloe King, 28, of Collington Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on February 2, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £307 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Aaron Smith, 37, of High Bank Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Endeavour Way, Hastings, on February 5, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 84 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 38 months.