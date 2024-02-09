Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said The collision happened between Junction 8 and 7 on the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway at around 11.45pm last night (February 8) and involved two BMWs.

Surrey Police said emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and three men have been taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The anti-clockwise carriageway was initially fully closed as work was carried out to gather evidence, remove debris from the carriageway, recover the vehicles and repair the roadside barrier.

Surrey Police investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M25 which has left one man with life threatening injuries and two others in hospital. Picture by National World

At this point, two lanes remain closed whilst National Highways continue to fix the roadside barrier.

Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious collision with multiple casualties which also caused significant traffic disruption this morning.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst emergency services and Highways worked at the scene to help those involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information which may relate to this incident, including any dashcam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible quoting SYP-20240208-0868 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101