Major Surrey collision: Man sustains life-threatening injuries and two others hospitalised
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said The collision happened between Junction 8 and 7 on the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway at around 11.45pm last night (February 8) and involved two BMWs.
Surrey Police said emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and three men have been taken to hospital.
The anti-clockwise carriageway was initially fully closed as work was carried out to gather evidence, remove debris from the carriageway, recover the vehicles and repair the roadside barrier.
At this point, two lanes remain closed whilst National Highways continue to fix the roadside barrier.
Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious collision with multiple casualties which also caused significant traffic disruption this morning.
“I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst emergency services and Highways worked at the scene to help those involved."
If you have any information which may relate to this incident, including any dashcam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible quoting SYP-20240208-0868 via:
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
– Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.