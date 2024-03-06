Man, 18, seriously injured in East Sussex collision involving 3 vehicles
Sussex Police said it is launching an appeal for witnesses and information about the incident, which happened near Battle at the weekend.
A police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a silver Toyota Yaris, and a blue Peugeot 206 at about 8pm on Sunday, March 3.
“It happened on the A271 known as Kitchenham Road, near the junction with the A269 Boreham Hill.
“An 18-year-old man was taken to the Conquest Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile an 18-year-old man in a separate vehicle was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and drug-driving. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.
“Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident. They would also like to hear from people who saw the three vehicles travelling in the area, from Battle, earlier on Sunday evening.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1043 of 03/03.”