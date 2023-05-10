A man who operated two county drug lines in Brighton and Hove has been jailed.

Oussama Bouhamidi, 21, of Westcroft Close in Camden, controlled the ‘Frank’ and ‘Antz’ drug lines that ran between London and the coast between December 19, 2022, and February 22, police said.

Following an investigation into the lines, police executed a warrant in Westcroft Close in the early hours of Thursday, March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bouhamidi, who was inside, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), police added.

Man jailed for county lines drug dealing in Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

Several mobile phones were seized, alongside about £5,000 in cash, a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property and found guilty on all counts at Lewes Crown Court on April 11.

“At the same court on Wednesday, May 3, Bouhamidi was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Rachel Piggott added: “Oussama Bouhamidi was a committed offender, controlling two separate drug lines that brought dangerous substances into Brighton and Hove.

An example of a text sent from the 'Antz' line to drug users. Photo: Sussex Police

“Together with our partners in the Metropolitan Police we were able to show a clear connection between Bouhamidi and these hugely harmful drug lines and bring him to justice.

“His imprisonment will make our communities safer, but our commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade, catching perpetrators and safeguarding vulnerable people remains unwavering.”

County lines dealing is the sale of drugs from large urban areas, such as London, into smaller towns and cities such as Brighton. Dealers and customers are linked by mobile phone numbers, through which deals are conducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad