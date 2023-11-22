Police are searching for a man who has escaped from a prison in Sussex.

Police say Anthony Martin, 44, has absconded from prison and has asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Anthony Martin, 44, who is wanted for absconding from HMP Ford about 1.30pm yesterday.

"He is described as 6’2”, of stocky build, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip-up jumper, trousers and grey Adidas trainers.

"He is known to have links to Hampshire.