Man, 44, who has escaped prison in Sussex has links to Hampshire

Police are searching for a man who has escaped from a prison in Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 17:57 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 17:58 GMT
Police say Anthony Martin, 44, has absconded from prison and has asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Anthony Martin, 44, who is wanted for absconding from HMP Ford about 1.30pm yesterday.

"He is described as 6’2”, of stocky build, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip-up jumper, trousers and grey Adidas trainers.

"He is known to have links to Hampshire.

"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230228923.”