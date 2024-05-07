Man, 64, arrested in West Sussex village on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm

Emergency services, including police as well as ambulance crews, were called to Hide Gardens, in Rustington, in the late hours of Sunday, May 5.

Sussex Police confirmed that they arrested a 64 year-old for possessing an imitation firearm.

The man has subsequently been bailed, police confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to an address in Hide Gardens, Rustington at about 9pm on Sunday, May 5.

“A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“This was an isolated incident that did not pose a wider threat to the community.”

