Man admits to shoplifting spree in Crawley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit attended an address in Meridian Close, Crawley on 13 April to arrest Adrian Walker, who police said was wanted for a number of shopliftings.
Sussex Police said the incidents took place between August 30, 2023 and 9 April in Crawley. A total of 19 of the thefts were from Co-op, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, police added.
Sussex Police said the total value of items he stole is £1,463.23.
Police said Walker, 50, of Meridian Close, Crawley, admitted to 22 counts of shoplifting and one count of theft from a property when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 15. He has been released on unconditional bail, police added.
Sussex Police said he was also handed an interim Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), prohibiting him from entering any Co-op or Morrisons Daily in Sussex, or any retail store in Dorsten, Square. Walker also has to leave a premises in Sussex if the owner requests him to leave, police added.
Sergeant Andy Bryant, of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, said: “Several teams have worked extremely hard to build this case.
“There were a lot of moving parts and I am glad that Walker has been convicted for the distress he has caused shopworkers across the town.
“I hope justice will be served to Walker. That way, it will show others who are thinking of shoplifting, that we will hold you accountable.”
He is due to be sentenced on 22 April.