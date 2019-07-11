Man arrested after 17 windows smashed with hammer at Lewes restaurant

A man was arrested after 17 windows were smashed with a hammer at a restaurant in Lewes, police said.

The 45-year-old man, from Lewes, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, said a police spokesman.

Friars Walk in Lewes. Picture: Google Street View

He was questioned and later released under investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers were alerted to a man reported to be throwing a hammer at windows around the Fuego Lounge in Friars Walk just before 3am on Saturday (July 6).

“A man was stopped in nearby Cliffe High Street shortly afterwards and arrested.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information about it is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 224 of 06/07.

