Man arrested after brawlers seen 'fighting with weapons' on Bognor Regis pier
The ma was arrested after officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting with weapons on Bognor Regis pier. He is suspected of having caused grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.
It is also believed a man suffered a serious injury during the incident, but he has not yet been identified, police said.
Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “There were a number of witnesses who believe a man suffered a serious injury during this incident. We want to locate the victim to ensure they are getting the right treatment.
“This is thought to be an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and does not pose a threat to the wider community.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 920 of 31/03.