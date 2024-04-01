Man arrested after brawlers seen 'fighting with weapons' on Bognor Regis pier

Sussex Police news.

The ma was arrested after officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting with weapons on Bognor Regis pier. He is suspected of having caused grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

It is also believed a man suffered a serious injury during the incident, but he has not yet been identified, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “There were a number of witnesses who believe a man suffered a serious injury during this incident. We want to locate the victim to ensure they are getting the right treatment.

“This is thought to be an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and does not pose a threat to the wider community.