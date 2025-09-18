Man arrested after woman assaulted on East Sussex seafront

By Matt Pole
Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:18 BST
A man has been arrested after reports a woman was assaulted on an East Sussex seafront.

On Friday, September 12 at around 9.15pm, a call to police reported that a man had been seen assaulting a woman between the Doughnut Groyne and Brighton Pier.

The man was said to be between 30 and 40-years-old, and wearing a full grey tracksuit and a black beanie.

Police attended the scene and searched the area.

A call to police reported that a man had been seen assaulting a woman between the Doughnut Groyne and Brighton Pier. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said a 31-year-old man from St Albans was arrested nearby on suspicion of common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has since been bailed while further enquiries continue, the force added.

If you witnessed an assault, or have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact police.

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1451 of 12/09.

