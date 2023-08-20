Man arrested at Sussex hotel on suspicion of meeting underage girl he groomed; victim 'found safe'
A man has been arrested at a hotel, on suspicion of grooming an underage girl, according to Sussex Police.
Police said officers attended a hotel in High Street, Arundel, around 5pm on Saturday (August 19) ‘due to concerns for the welfare of a girl’.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of meeting a girl under 16-years-of-age ‘following grooming’, police said. The suspect remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the girl was ‘found safe’ and is ‘being supported by specialist officers while the investigation continues’.