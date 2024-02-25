Man arrested by Sussex Police as two people assaulted in fight at Worthing pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance at a pub in Worthing.

At around 11pm on February 23, officers were called to reports of a fight at the Golden Lion, The Strand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was discovered that a 41-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were assaulted during the incident, Sussex Police reported.

A man from Worthing has been arrested after a man and woman were assaulted at a pub in the town on Friday (February 23).

Police added that the pub and a nearby vehicle were also left with significant damage.

A 32-year-old man from Worthing was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.