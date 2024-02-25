Man arrested by Sussex Police as two people assaulted in fight at Worthing pub
Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance at a pub in Worthing.
At around 11pm on February 23, officers were called to reports of a fight at the Golden Lion, The Strand.
It was discovered that a 41-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were assaulted during the incident, Sussex Police reported.
Police added that the pub and a nearby vehicle were also left with significant damage.
A 32-year-old man from Worthing was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Sussex Police have asked for any witnesses and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact them online or call 101 quoting serial 1510 of 23/02.