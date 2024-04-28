Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said the 42-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery at Boots Pharmacy in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey, and at Kamsons Pharmacy in Victoria Avenue, Eastbourne, yesterday (Saturday, April 27).

Police said a man was reported to have gone into both stores telling staff that he had a knife and demanding drugs.

He left empty-handed from Boots pharmacy when he was challenged by a customer but took drugs from Kamsons Pharmacy. No one was hurt, police said.

Police

Chief Inspector Andy Nicklin said: “Whilst we understand that incidents like this are traumatic for staff, we have made numerous visits to pharmacies in the area to provide additional crime prevention advice and reassurance.

“We have worked hard to quickly identify the suspect and promptly make an arrest.”