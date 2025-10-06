Man arrested in connection with Peacehaven mosque arson, Sussex Police confirm

Sussex Police have announced that detectives investigating a report of arson at a mosque in Peacehaven have made an arrest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested on the afternoon of Monday, October 6, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Police said the man is currently in custody.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the building in Phyllis Avenue around 9.50pm on Saturday, 4 October. Footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire. Emergency crews from Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service promptly attended the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are investigating a fire at a mosque in Peacehaven, which is being being treated as a ‘hate crime’

The people inside at the time were not injured, but police said ‘significant damage’ was caused to the mosque and a nearby vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “The investigation is progressing at pace, and we are pursuing all lines of enquiry to identify those responsible for this appalling and reckless attack. We are continuing to appeal for information from the public in relation to the incident. If you have any knowledge, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to contact us immediately by calling 999, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We acknowledge the serious distress and concern this has caused in our communities. There is an increased police presence at the scene and additional patrols taking place at places of worship across Sussex to provide visibility and reassurance. We will continue to engage with our religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.”