A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a Hastings stabbing has been released on bail, says Sussex Police.

Police have also released this image of a person who they say may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Sussex Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident in which a 50-year-old local woman was attacked in Bohemia Road about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

Police said she was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail with strict conditions until August 19.

“An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy initially arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge and will face no further action.

“If you recognise the person in the image or have any other information about the investigation, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1252 of 15/05.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

2 . CCTV image from Hastings police.jpg Police have released this image of a person who may be able to assist with their enquiries into a stabbing in Hastings. Picture from Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

