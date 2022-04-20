Man arrested on suspicion of stealing wing mirrors in Bognor Regis

The man was arrested following several reports made to officers about wing mirrors being stolen in the Bognor Regis area.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue. A police spokesperson said the investigation is being processed by PC Towers of the Arun and Chichester neighbourhood policing team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson thanked all members of the public who have assisted with the investigation so far, adding: "We are still keen to please contact us online or via 101 with any details."

Sussex Police