Man arrested over indecency towards four young girls in East Grinstead street

Police reported that, at about 3pm on Monday, February 14, the four girls, aged 14 and 15, were walking along Moat Road, East Grinstead, when the man shouted at them whilst exposing himself and acting indecently towards them. The girls shouted back at him and he ran off.

Sussex Police said the 34-year-old man was arrested by officers in the town on Tuesday morning (February 16) on suspicion of indecent exposure and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

There have been no other similar reports but anyone who was in the Moat Road area on mid-Monday afternoon and saw any suspicious activity, is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 664 of 14/02.

