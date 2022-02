The incident occurred around 10pm on Tuesday, February 8 in The Street, Rustington.

The suspect, pictured, is described as a white man, about 5’10”, with dark hair and slight stubble.

Police are keen to identify and speak with him.

Do you recognise this man? Police are keen to identify and speak with him, after a man was assaulted by being punched and threatened with a broken bottle in Rustington on Thursday night. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If this is you, or if you recognise the suspect pictured, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220024383.