Man assaulted in late-night Hastings attack

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at 11.50pm in Baldslow Road on Sunday (June 26).

Police said a man aged 18 was assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital where he currently remains.

Police have released this image of the two men they would like to speak to. Picture from Sussex Police

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with in connection with the assault.

Police said they were seen interacting with the victim in Queens Road, minutes before the assault took place.

They are both described as white men in their late teens or early 20s, both with short dark hair, 6ft tall, and wearing white T-shirts.

One wore grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers and carried a small black bag. The other wore dark trousers and black and white trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV in the area at the time is asked to report it to police.