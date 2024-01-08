Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wisborough Green on December 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man at around 12.40pm whilst in his van on Durbans Road, opposite the cricket pitch.

Sussex Police said a knuckleduster or similar weapon is believed to have been used to assault the victim, causing facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described by police as 6’0” and wearing a long black coat with a hood, a black face mask, and grey gloves.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wisborough Green on December 8. Picture by Jon Rigby

If you were in the area and saw what happened, or have any information about the incident, report online or call 101 quoting 560 of 08/12.

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.