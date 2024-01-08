BREAKING

Man assaulted opposite cricket pitch in Wisborough Green – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wisborough Green on December 8.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:17 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 13:18 GMT
Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man at around 12.40pm whilst in his van on Durbans Road, opposite the cricket pitch.

Sussex Police said a knuckleduster or similar weapon is believed to have been used to assault the victim, causing facial injuries.

The suspect is described by police as 6’0” and wearing a long black coat with a hood, a black face mask, and grey gloves.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wisborough Green on December 8. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wisborough Green on December 8. Picture by Jon Rigby
If you were in the area and saw what happened, or have any information about the incident, report online or call 101 quoting 560 of 08/12.

