Man 'believed to be in the Worthing area' wanted on recall to prison - Dial 999 if you see him
Sussex Police are searching for a man ‘believed to be in the Worthing area’, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Published 15th May 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Fardin Farji, 29, is accused of offences including breaching the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order, Sussex Police confirmed.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999, quoting reference 47230072072.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.