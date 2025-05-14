Man ‘carrying a screwdriver’ takes ‘quantity of cash and cigarettes’ in Storrington shop robbery
Police said the incident happened at about 9.35pm on April 7 in the One Stop store in The Square.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A suspect entered the store carrying a screwdriver and made threats to a staff member before leaving the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.
“The staff member was left shaken by the incident, and has received support from officers who arrived at the scene and completed searches in the area.
“The man was wearing a white or light grey Superdry hooded top, black trousers and gloves, and wore a pink face covering.
“He was described as being about 6’ and of stocky build.
“The suspect entered the store on foot, after crossing North Street, the road outside, from the east, then left the store in a similar direction, across the A283 past The White Horse pub.”
Detective Inspector Andrew Ricks said: “This was a distressing incident, and officers have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.
“We are releasing a CCTV image of the man we wish to speak to.
“The suspect wore distinctive clothing and took place in the centre of the village, so we are appealing for anyone who recognises him, or anyone who saw something suspicious in the area at the time, to come forward.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, and quote serial 1403 of 07/04.
Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.