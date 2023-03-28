Man caught watching football while driving in Eastbourne

A man was caught watching a football match while driving last night in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Police shared the situation on Facebook this morning (March 28). The post said the car was stopped for speeding along Seaside last night (March 27) and when he was pulled over, officers discovered he was watching a football match on his phone.

The police said the driver has now been reported for driving without due care and attention, and for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Driving whilst using a mobile, and speeding, are two of the #Fatal5 driving offences - the top five contributors to fatal road traffic collisions on the roads of Sussex each year. The other three offences are careless driving, drink and/or drug driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.