A man has been charged after a prohibited weapon was found in an address in Sussex.

James Henwood, 30, of John Street in Brighton was arrested yesterday (May 9) following a search of three Brighton and Hove addresses.

During one of the searches, a prohibited weapon was located within a property in Brunswick Square, police added.

