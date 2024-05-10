Man charged after prohibited weapon is found at address in Sussex
A man has been charged after a prohibited weapon was found in an address in Sussex.
James Henwood, 30, of John Street in Brighton was arrested yesterday (May 9) following a search of three Brighton and Hove addresses.
During one of the searches, a prohibited weapon was located within a property in Brunswick Square, police added.
Henwood was charged today (May 10) with possession of a prohibited weapon and appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court where he was remanded in custody pending his next court date on June 7.