Man charged after prohibited weapon is found at address in Sussex

Sam Pole
Sam Pole
Published 10th May 2024, 18:21 BST
10th May 2024
A man has been charged after a prohibited weapon was found in an address in Sussex.

James Henwood, 30, of John Street in Brighton was arrested yesterday (May 9) following a search of three Brighton and Hove addresses.

During one of the searches, a prohibited weapon was located within a property in Brunswick Square, police added.

Henwood was charged today (May 10) with possession of a prohibited weapon and appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court where he was remanded in custody pending his next court date on June 7.