Man charged following Lewes burglary

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers were called shortly after 2pm on Thursday, September 2 by a resident in Morris Road who suspected someone was breaking in to a nearby property.

“A man was seen running from the address and was detained by members of the public until police arrived.

“Officers attended and recovered a quantity of watches and jewellery, believed to have been stolen from the house in Morris Road.”

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Police said Anthony Bowles, 40, unemployed of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary dwelling with intent to steal and criminal damage.