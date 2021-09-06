Man charged following Lewes burglary
A man has been charged after a house in Lewes was burgled.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers were called shortly after 2pm on Thursday, September 2 by a resident in Morris Road who suspected someone was breaking in to a nearby property.
“A man was seen running from the address and was detained by members of the public until police arrived.
“Officers attended and recovered a quantity of watches and jewellery, believed to have been stolen from the house in Morris Road.”
Police said Anthony Bowles, 40, unemployed of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary dwelling with intent to steal and criminal damage.
Bowles appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 4 and will next appear at Crown Court on October 1, according to police.