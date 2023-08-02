Man charged with causing serious injury to officer on duty in Eastbourne

A man has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving to an officer on duty in Eastbourne.

The incident involved a collision between a motorcycle and the officer on foot in Paradise Drive at about 4pm on Sunday, July 30.

The officer sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital where he required surgery.

He has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

Police had earlier attended an address in the town as part of an attempt to make an arrest of a different suspect in connection with thefts.

The officers later attended the Paradise Drive area as some stolen vehicles have been abandoned there in recent days.

A motorcycle rider was then spotted in Meads Road by two officers in a patrol vehicle.

The rider rode away from them, in the direction of two other officers in Paradise Drive who were also in a patrol car.

Those officers got out of a patrol vehicle to direct the rider to stop, but the rider continued and an officer was struck by the vehicle and injured.

The rider was then arrested by officers.

Alfie Chandler, 20, unemployed of Burlington Close, Feltham, London, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance and driving while disqualified.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 1 he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified.

He denied handling stolen goods.

Chandler was remanded in custody, to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 29.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: “At the weekend, an officer was seriously injured while carrying out his duties to protect the public.

“We are fortunate to have committed police officers who signed up to help protect vulnerable people and to make our communities a safer place.

“Officers do not sign up to be seriously injured, but sadly this is a risk all emergency workers face. It is not acceptable and should never be considered as simply ‘part of the job’.

“These incidents impact on officers and their colleagues, and it also means that fewer officers are available to respond to emergencies while they receive medical treatment.

