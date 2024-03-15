Man charged with Crawley nightclub rape

Police in Crawley have charged a man with rape after a woman reported being attacked in a nightclub, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
Police said the victim reported being raped and sexually assaulted by a man she had just met in a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, February 25.

Sussex Police said she alerted security staff, but the suspect had left the scene.

The incident was reported to police on February 28 and an investigation was launched while she was supported by specialist officers.

Police in Crawley have charged a man with rape after a woman reported being attacked in a nightclub, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

Sussex Police said Fardin Karimzada, 22, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before a court to be confirmed on April 5, police added.