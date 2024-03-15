Man charged with Crawley nightclub rape
Police said the victim reported being raped and sexually assaulted by a man she had just met in a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, February 25.
Sussex Police said she alerted security staff, but the suspect had left the scene.
The incident was reported to police on February 28 and an investigation was launched while she was supported by specialist officers.
Sussex Police said Fardin Karimzada, 22, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before a court to be confirmed on April 5, police added.